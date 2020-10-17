Don’t fire, give him water: Watch dramatic surrender of a terrorist in J&K

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 17: A dramatic video of a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir surrendering was released by the Indian Army.

In the video, the Army personnel can be heard saying, Jahangir we are requesting you to drop your weapons and surrender. We have cordoned off this place where you are hiding. I assure you that nothing will happen to you, the personnel also said.

One SPO went missing with two AK-47 on 13 Oct 20. Same day, Jahangir Ah Bhat (31 yr old shopkeeper) from Chadoora had gone missing too. Today, he was apprehended with one AK rifle.#Kashmir https://t.co/D2p2WmHqal pic.twitter.com/44YdqxGTSe — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 16, 2020

One SPO went missing with two AK-47 on 13 Oct 20. Same day, Jahangir Ah Bhat (31 yr old shopkeeper) from Chadoora had gone missing too. Today, he was apprehended with one AK rifle, the Army said.

The personnel can also be heard saying, 'for God's sake surrender. Surrender for the sake of your family, the Army personnel tell Jahangir Bhat. No body will fire the Army personnel also said.

Come this side. Is there anyone else. Is there any weapon, the soldiers also say. The terrorist then comes out from his hideout wearing just his trousers. You have done a great job. Please give him some water and please be quiet. Nothing will happen to you, the soldiers also say. He then walks towards the security forces and sits down.

Following this, the father touches the feet of the security forces and thanks them. Tell your son, he has done a great job. All his past mistakes will be forgotten. But please do not let him go back to the terrorists once again the Army personnel say.

Bhat, 31 a shopkeeper had gone missing on October 13 from Chodoora. He was apprehended on Friday and an AK rifle was recovered from him, the Army said.

During the search at a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post at Chadoora, today morning, a terrorist fired at the SF. Area was cordoned. Extensive search was carried out and the terrorist was apprehended with one AK. Joint op concluded, the Army said.