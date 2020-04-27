Don’t be scared, let us tackle this together: PM tells CMs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the collective efforts of states and Centre in handling the coronavirus situation.

During a meeting with the Chief Ministers, the PM said that there is no need to feel guilty if the number of cases goes up in the states.

"Do not be scared if the number of cases goes up. We will tackle it together", the PM also said.

The PM also hailed the collective efforts of the states and Centre. The lockdown has played an effective role in containing the spread of the pandemic. If some areas of a big city are in the red zone, then there are other areas of the big city which also need to be protected, PM Modi said.

I think you are better acquainted with the ground realities. You can assess the situation best, the PM also told the CMs. Many are facing stigma. Contracting the virus is not a crime or sin and such persons should not be ostracised, the PM also said.

On the other hand, we cannot be too soft. If we do show too much leniency, then we are doing a disservice to that region. I want to say with all humility to all the CMs that if there's a spurt of cases in your state, it will not be seen as great. We do not want this sentiment.

We will just try to tackle. Do not be scared if the number increases in your state, PM Modi also said.