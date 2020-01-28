  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don’t be afraid of shedding tears: Dia Mirza at Jaipur Literature Festival

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Jan 28: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza broke down at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Monday during a discussion on climate change. The actress who has always been seen with a brightening smile on her face suddenly broke down into tears here.

    The actress who is also a social worker broke down into tears and said at the Jaipur Literature Festival not to be afraid of shedding tears.

    Bollywood actress Dia Mirza gets emotional during the Jaipur Literature Festival at Diggi Palace, in Jaipur
    Bollywood actress Dia Mirza gets emotional during the Jaipur Literature Festival at Diggi Palace, in Jaipur

    She refused to take a paper napkin as she was offered with it, instead she said to feel the tears, feel the full extent of everything. As she believes tears gives us strength.

    Later, when asked the reason of her emotional breakdown, the former Miss Asia Pacific replied that at around 3 am, she got the news alert on her phone. And that was the devastating news of the American basketball icon Kobe Bryant who was killed along with his teenage daughter in a helicopter crash in California.

    IMD to change reference dates for monsoon onset, withdrawal from this year

    She said that she couldn't stop her emotions for the NBA player, who she followed for a while.

    Dia also added that his chopper crashing in California disturbed her. It really upsets.

    Kobe and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant died along with seven other people after a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas on Monday early morning.

    More CLIMATE CHANGE News

    Read more about:

    climate change tears actress

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X