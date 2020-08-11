Don't attack cops, write to me: Amarinder Singh on Punjab Congress row

India

pti-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Aug 11: Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday accused police chief Dinkar Gupta of "complete abdication of professional integrity" in withdrawing his security cover, asserting that intelligence reports have validated the threat perception against him.

Bajwa also claimed that his security was withdrawn because of "political interference" and the state police was acting on the "whims and fancies" of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Responding to Bajwa''s outburst, Singh asked the Rajya Sabha member to write to him or to the party leadership in Delhi if he had grudge against the government. He also accused the Rajya Sabha member of lacking political maturity and lowering the morale of the police force.

Last week, the Punjab government decided to withdraw the state security given to Bajwa, saying he enjoys the central security cover and virtually faced no threat. Bajwa had then accused Singh of resorting to "hitting below the belt" as he had criticised his government.

On Tuesday, the former Punjab Congress chief wrote to Gupta to express his anger.

"I am compelled to highlight your complete abdication of professional integrity and impartiality in the discharge of your duties as the DGP of Police, Punjab," he wrote.

Bajwa said he did not write the letter for restoration of the security cover. "However, I am concerned with the politicisation of threat assessment reports and allotment of security to protectees," he wrote.

Bajwa said he has been highlighting the "politico-police-drug nexus" and production and distribution of illicit liquor under "state patronage" and rampant illegal mining for a few years.

"That my threat perception stands confirmed and validated by several intelligence reports over the past few years, however, it is evident that due to political interference and manipulation, a bogus threat assessment report was prepared overnight by the Punjab Police to rule out any threat," Bajwa wrote.

He alleged that the state police apparatus was "acting on the whims and fancies" of the chief minister by furnishing their reports according to his convenience.

He asked Gupta why police security cover given to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia were not withdrawn on the same grounds that they too have the central security cover.

In another letter to Chandigarh DGP Sanjay Baniwal, Bajwa said the chief minister and the DGP will be solely responsible for any harm to his family due to the security withdrawal.

In a statement, the chief minister said Bajwa''s letters reflected his "frustration and desperation" and exposed his "shameless lies".

Making it clear that it was his decision as home minister to withdraw the security cover, the chief minister said Bajwa''s personal attack on the DGP was not only "misplaced" but also against the culture and ethos of the Congress party, of which he is a senior member.

"If he does not have confidence in me or my government, why has he not approached the party high command all this time with his grouses? Does he have no faith even in them?" the CM asked.