‘Don't approve’: Yashwant Sinha slams son Jayant for garlanding convicts

New Delhi, July 7: Former union minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday slammed his son Jayant Sinha for felicitating convicts of Ramgarh lynching case.

Taking to twitter, wrote said, "I do not approve of my son's action."

"Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter. I do not approve of my son's action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win," said Sinha about the intense trolling he is being subjected to on the social media.

Union Minister Jayant Sinha drew flak for reportedly garlanding and welcoming the accused in the Ramgarh lynching case.

Defending his actions, Jayant told "I have full faith in our judiciary and rule of law. Unfortunately, irresponsible statements are being made about my actions when all that I am doing is honoring due process of law. Those that are innocent will be spared and guilty will be appropriately punished."

"In the Ramgarh case (mob lynching), the Ranchi High Court, which is the first court of appeal, has suspended the sentence of the accused and released them on bail while admitting their case. The case will once again be re-heard," he added.

The convicts were led by local BJP leader Amardeep Yadav, who is also the OBC Morcha president of the party.

On June 29 last year, a mob led by supporters of Bajrang Dal and the local cow protection committee intercepted Ansari's vehicle, in which he was carrying beef, in Ramgarh town. The vehicle was set afire and Ansari was beaten to death. The 11 accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment on March 21 by a fast track court. A division bench led by Justice HC Mishra passed the bail order.

