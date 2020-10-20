YouTube
    Don't appreciate words used by Kamal Nath, says Rahul Gandhi on 'item' row

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed 'unfortunate', the remarks by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath against a woman candidate during a poll rally in the state.

    Rahul Gnadhi
    "Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used... I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," Rahul Gandhi said in Wayanad today.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
