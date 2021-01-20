Dominican Republic PM writes to Prime Minister Modi seeking assistance on vaccination

PM to release financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of the Dominican Republic has written to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi seeking 70,000 doses of Covaxin to fight the ongoing pandemic.

The letter comes in the backdrop of India flying the COVID-19 vaccine to Bhutan and Maldives today.

PM Skerrit write, 'as we enter 2021 and persevere our fight against COVID-19 Dominica's population of 72,100 is in urgent need of enough doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. I, therefore, request, with great humility and respect, that you assist us by donating the doses we need to make our population safe.'

PM Modi had tweeted that India is committed to meeting the health care needs of the global community.

"I draw your kind attention to the enormous challenge faced by our people in obtaining a vaccine for Covid-19. Notwithstanding the pledge by Oxford-AstraZeneca to provide more than half of its doses to the world's developing nations, as it currently stands, the large number of Dominicans will not be able to obtain a vaccine for a very long time. We are a small island developing nation, and are unable to compete with larger nations with greater demand for vaccines and more funds with which to pay for it," Skerrit also wrote.

"In 2017, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the Government of India graciously provided USD 100,000 for immediate relief, as well as a further USD 1 million for the rebuilding of essential infrastructure. In 2016, India also provided medicine for Dominicans as part of a grant in aid scheme.

We hope now to again be able to rely on your generosity," the letter also said.

India shares close ties with the Dominican Republic, which showed its commitment during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for two years. It had come to India's support when Pakistan through China was targeting India on Kashmir. Pakistan through China had sought to get innocent Indians working in Afghanistan listed as global terrorists under the UNSC's 1267 resolution.