Domicile law in J&K to be followed by Land Act

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 23: The domicile norms in Jammu and Kashmir would come into effect soon.

There is likely to be a clause that states any Indian citizen can acquire residency of Jammu and Kashmir only after staying in the Union Territory continuously for a period of 15 years, Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia.

The source, however, added that an exemption would be made to IAS and IPS officers and their families who have worked in Jammu and Kashmir. The exception would also be made to armed forces personnel from any part of the country, the officer also confirmed.

MHA gives final touches to domicile policy in J&K, announcement soon

Recently the regional BJP units had submitted a memorandum to the top leadership of the party to make some concessions for the residents of Kashmir. It was suggested that 15 to 20 years of stay within J&K must be made the minimum requirement for an Indian citizen to be deemed eligible for the status of a permanent resident.

Meanwhile Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the domicile law would be followed by the Land Act. "The domicile Act is coming very soon, which will be immediately followed by the land Act," the minister also said.