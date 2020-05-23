Domestic travellers with green status on Aarogya Setu app do not need quarantine: Puri

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said that he would try and resume International flights before August.

The operations of the domestic flights would begin on Monday, the government had announced earlier this week.

We will try to start a good percentage of international passenger flights before August, Puri said during a question and answer session on Facebook. He also went on to say that he does not see the need for people for quarantine if their status shows green on the Aarogya Setu app.

These are the minimum and maximum prices you would have to pay for flights

Do not understand the need for quarantine of passenger who has green status on Aarogya Setu app.

He also said that he is hopeful that before August or September, the government will try to start a good percentage of international operations. This would however depend on the situation, he also said.

Earlier today Karnataka said that those passengers flying in from six states will have to undergo 14 days quarantine upon landing in the state.

Karnataka's DGP said that those landing from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will have to under a seven day institutional quarantine, followed by 7 day home quarantine.

Domestic flights to resume: Everything you need to know about SOPs, fares | Oneindia News

Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo seven day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine, the DGP said in a tweet.

Domestic flight rules: From web check in to Aarogya Setu, what you should know

This comes in the backdrop of the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed domestic air travel from May 25 onwards. The ministry has also imposed several conditions on air travel. The ministry urged vulnerable people like the elderly, pregnant and children to avoid travelling.

It also said only a third of the operations would resume in the first phase.