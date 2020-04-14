Domestic, international flights suspended till May 3

New Delhi, Apr 14: All passenger flights will remain suspended till May 3, the civil aviation ministry said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

"All domestic and international scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3," the ministry tweeted.

Passenger train services suspended until May 3

The aviation sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Many airlines have asked employees to go on a sabbatical without pay.

India has adopted a holistic approach in fighting the coronavirus said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Had we not taken this approach, then the situation would have been different. Looking at how things have shaped up, it becomes clear that we have taken the right approach, the PM also said.

India has reaped the benefits of social distancing and the lockdown the PM also said. My priority is to reduce the problems of the people. My thoughts are with them and I will reduce their problems, the PM said while extending the lockdown to May 3.