Domestic flights may resume by May 18: Aarogya Setu app mandatory for passengers

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 11: Reports have now claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government is planning to resume flight operations in a phased manner from May 17. The government is likely to allow airline companies resume operation of local passenger flights by 18 May, according to Mint.

The development comes a day after Indian Railways announced that it would gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains.

Travelers will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily and the app will act as an e-pass for their travel. Apart from that it will be compulsory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights.

It is expected that when the airlines restart their services, they will have to abide by social distancing norms by keeping every alternate seat vacant in passenger flights.

Sources close to the aviation sector informed CNN-News 18 that a proposal has been made to not provide flight catering where the distance is not more than two hours.

The airlines are likely to begins operations from major routes like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, which are commercially more viable as compared to only shorter distance flights that would be restricted to green zones, which are mostly tier II and tier III cities.

According to Business Standard report quotes a draft : People whose Aarogya Setu app is not 'green' are not to be allowed inside the terminal building. Persons above 80 years will also be restricted in the first phase of resumption.

Earlier, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had said that domestic flight operations in India might resume within a week.