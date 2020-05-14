Domestic flights expected to operate from May 19

New Delhi, May 14: Air India is likely to resume domestic travel from May 19 onwards to help stranded passengers reach their homes. While bookings are yet to begin, Air India is likely to make this service available first for the stranded passengers.

Those passengers who wish to go back home will have to pay for their own travel. The first phase would see flights taking off from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Chennai would have one flight from Kochi.

Mandatory Aarogya Setu app, no cabin baggage: Rules ready for resuming flights

While Air India is keen on resuming services on the domestic circuit, they are waiting for a nod from the Civil Aviation Ministry. It may be recalled that the Ministry had indicated that the domestic flights could be included in the second schedule.

On Tuesday, the Government has said that a final SOP on the operation of flights is yet to be issued.

The clarification came in the wake of media reports suggesting that an SOP has been issued for restarting flights in the country. The government said that the SOP is yet to be finalised.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that suggestions were sought on a draft discussion paper from the airlines and airports. These have been received. Several media organisations said that the Ministry has come out with a draft SOP for restarting commercial air passenger services. However, the Ministry is yet to come up with an SOP, it was further clarified.