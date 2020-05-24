Domestic flights to resume from Monday, except in Andhra and Bengal

India

New Delhi, May 24: States across the country will resume domestic flight services on Monday except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

Taking to twitter, Puri posted: "It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country. Except Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 & West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow."

"Starting Monday, there will be limited flights from Mumbai and as per approved one-third schedule from other airports in the state," he added.

Maharashtra to allow 25 flights to Mumbai from tomorrow; fresh guidelines soon

For Tamil Nadu, he said that there will be maximum 25 daily arrivals in Chennai, but there would be no limit on number of departures.

"As per request of state govt, operations in Andhra Pradesh will recommence on limited scale from 26 May. For Tamil Nadu, there will be max 25 arrivals in Chennai but there''s no limit on number of departures. For other airports in TN, flights will operate as in other parts of country," Puri said.

While some states decided to put passengers on mandatory institutional quarantine several others talked about putting them under home quarantine.

The government last week announced resumption of the domestic flight services from May under specific rules and guidelines like cap on ticket pricing, wearing of face masks by passengers, no food served on board planes and making available details of medical conditions by travellers through Aarogya Setu app or by filling up of a self declaration form.

The government's decision came as the aviation sector was reeling under severe stress triggered by the coronavirus lockdown that began on March 25.