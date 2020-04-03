  • search
    Domestic flight bookings can start after April 14 says Hardeep Singh Puri

    New Delhi, Apr 03: Signalling the easing of the lockdown, Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Puri said that airlines can take domestic bookings after April 14. He however said that this could be done if the lockdown is not extended further.

    He said that as far as his ministry is concerned, it is proceedings on the basis of the understanding that the lockdown is till mid-April. There is no directive from us and what the airlines do as part of their contingency planning and to prepare for the future is. entirely up to the airline. I am hoping that from April 15 onwards, flights can at least start if not everything then in a calibrated manner, he also said.

    On international flights, Puri said these would be considered on a case by case basis, depending on which countries they are coming from after April 15. He also said that Indian stranded abroad will have to wait until April 15. Any flights to bring Indians back will have to wait till April 15, he also said.

    Friday, April 3, 2020, 16:17 [IST]
