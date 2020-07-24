Restrictions on domestic flights to continue till November 24: Aviation Ministry

New Delhi, July 24: The restrictions on domestic flights till November 24 or until further notice in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the cap on airfares will remain in effect till the same period, the Aviation Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry had on May 21 placed these limits till August 24.

"As per the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the Central government...directs that the order shall remain in force till 2359 hrs on 24th November, 2020, or until further orders," the Aviation Ministry said.

The decision comes after Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during a press briefing had said that the price cap on domestic routes will be applicable well beyond August 24.

On May 21, the aviation regulator DGCA issued the government-decided fare limits for these bands -- domestic flights with less than 40-minute duration to have lower and upper limits of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, for 40-60 minutes Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500, for 60-90 minutes Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000, for 90-120 minutes Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000, for 120-150 minutes Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000, and for 150-180 minutes Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier said the move will mean that the lowest fare between Delhi and Mumbai, the busiest route in the country, will be capped at ₹3,500 and ₹10,000 at the higher end.