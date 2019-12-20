Dolphine’s Nose: The operation that bust a major spying operation by Pakistan

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: An important operation known as Dolphin's Nose was carried out today by the Andhra Pradesh intelligence department and the central agencies to expose and bust an espionage racket, with links to Pakistan.

An FIR was loved and 7 personnel of the Navy along with a hawala operator have been arrested in connection with the case. The agencies are questioning some more suspects and further investigations are on.

The operation was carried out after it was found that several persons were leaking information to Pakistan based terror groups. All the persons involved in the operation hail from different parts of the country, but all were stationed in Visakhapatnam.

Police sources tell OneIndia that these persons are alleged to have leaked information to the terror groups in Pakistan. They were also in touch with government officials, who had been roped in to pass on information, the source also said.

Dolphin's Nose is located in Visakhapatnam between Yarada and Gangavaram Port. The port gets its name as it resembles a dolphin's nose. Before independence, the British used the port as a military camp. There are a Temple, Mosque and Church on the nearby hill. In 1904 the British and French forces fought near the hill and the battle is know as the Battle of Vizagapatam.