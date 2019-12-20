  • search
Trending Jharkhand Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dolphine’s Nose: The operation that bust a major spying operation by Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: An important operation known as Dolphin's Nose was carried out today by the Andhra Pradesh intelligence department and the central agencies to expose and bust an espionage racket, with links to Pakistan.

    Dolphine’s Nose: The operation that bust a major spying operation by Pakistan
    Representational Image

    An FIR was loved and 7 personnel of the Navy along with a hawala operator have been arrested in connection with the case. The agencies are tquestioning some more suspects and further investigations are on.

    The operation was carried out after it was found that several persons were leaking information to Pakistan based terror groups. All the persons involved in the operation hail from different parts of the country, but all were stationed in Visakhaptnam.

    Police sources tell OneIndia that these persons are alleged to have leaked information to the terror groups in Pakistan. They were also in touch with government officials, who had been roped in to pass on information, the source also said.

    Dolhin's Nose is located in Visakhapatnam between Yarada and Gangavaram Port. The port gets its name as it resembles a dolphin's nose. Before independence, the British used the port as a military camp. There is a Temple, Mosque and Church on the nearby hill. In 1904 the British and French forces fought near the hill and the battle is know as the Battle of Vizagapatam.

    More ESPIONAGE News

    Read more about:

    espionage arrested central intelligence agency andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue