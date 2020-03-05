Dogs photo in voter ID card! Bengal man plans to sue EC

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 05: A Bengal man who applied for correction in election ID card got a fresh one with a photograph of a dog instead.

Narrating the ordeal, Karmakar alleged that the error was intentional and intended to humiliate him in public.

"Yesterday I was called at Dulal Smriti School and this voter ID card was given to me. The officer there signed and gave it to me but he did not see the photo," Karmakar told news agency ANI.

He threatened to file a defamation suit against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

However, Block Development Officer (BDO) Rajarshi Chakraborty said that it was a mistake and the voter ID card has already been corrected.

Explained: The link between Indian citizenship and the voter identification card

Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo, the BDO asserted, according to ANI.

"As far as the dog's photo is concerned, it might have been done by someone while filling online application. The photo has already been corrected," Chakraborty said.

Amid fear over the possible citizenship screening exercise, the incident has created a large-scale panic across Bengal.