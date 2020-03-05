  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dogs photo in voter ID card! Bengal man plans to sue EC

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 05: A Bengal man who applied for correction in election ID card got a fresh one with a photograph of a dog instead.

    Narrating the ordeal, Karmakar alleged that the error was intentional and intended to humiliate him in public.

    Dogs photo in voter ID card! Bengal man plans to sue EC
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    "Yesterday I was called at Dulal Smriti School and this voter ID card was given to me. The officer there signed and gave it to me but he did not see the photo," Karmakar told news agency ANI.

    He threatened to file a defamation suit against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

    However, Block Development Officer (BDO) Rajarshi Chakraborty said that it was a mistake and the voter ID card has already been corrected.

    Explained: The link between Indian citizenship and the voter identification card

    Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo, the BDO asserted, according to ANI.

    "As far as the dog's photo is concerned, it might have been done by someone while filling online application. The photo has already been corrected," Chakraborty said.

    Amid fear over the possible citizenship screening exercise, the incident has created a large-scale panic across Bengal.

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission voter id

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X