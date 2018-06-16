English

Dogfight show stopped in Punjab after Maneka Gandhi's intervention

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Moga (Pb), Jun 16: Police stopped a dogfight planned in Nihal Singh Wala in this district after Union minister Maneka Gandhi's intervention.

    File photo of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi
    File photo of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

    Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 against the organisers of the proposed dogfight show. An advertisement of the show had appeared on the walls of Nihal Singh Wala recently, prompting the deputy commissioner to direct the district police to take immediate action.

    A police officer said the matter was brought to the attention of the deputy commissioner by Gandhi's office. Police investigation revealed that trained pit bulls and other breeds were to take part in the show, he said.

    The women and child development minister had in February raised the issue of the growing menace of dog fighting, a blood sport in which canines are made to attack each other, with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    maneka gandhi punjab

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue