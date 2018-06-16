Dogfight show stopped in Punjab after Maneka Gandhi's intervention

Moga (Pb), Jun 16: Police stopped a dogfight planned in Nihal Singh Wala in this district after Union minister Maneka Gandhi's intervention.

Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 against the organisers of the proposed dogfight show. An advertisement of the show had appeared on the walls of Nihal Singh Wala recently, prompting the deputy commissioner to direct the district police to take immediate action.

A police officer said the matter was brought to the attention of the deputy commissioner by Gandhi's office. Police investigation revealed that trained pit bulls and other breeds were to take part in the show, he said.

The women and child development minister had in February raised the issue of the growing menace of dog fighting, a blood sport in which canines are made to attack each other, with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day