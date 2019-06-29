Does Team India's new jersey look like a petrol pump wala uniform? Twitterati amused

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 29: The cricket fever has gripped the country with ICC World Cup 2019 under way in England and Wales and is being closely monitored by infinite fans across the globe. But this Sunday's match has gathered extra attention as Team India is set to sport orange jerseys instead of the usual blue in selected games of the ongoing World Cup, including the one against hosts England.

The jersey, which will be predominantly orange with a tinge of blue, will be unveiled during the course of the tournament.

While, some passionate fans embraced the change or welcomed it with open arms but a majority of sports lovers find amusing similarities between people who work in petrol pump.

Here are some of the fans reaction on Twitter after Nike unveiled India's new kit:

It looks like Petrol Pump guys 😂 https://t.co/OcLbDEm4G1 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) June 29, 2019

I went to Indian Oil petrol pump to refill my car... And I saw entire "India Cricket Team refilling" my car. So obliged. pic.twitter.com/cOLTzQDanK — Sandy Buddy (@Sanddybuddy) June 29, 2019

Why does Indian team jersey look like a petrol pump wali uniform? pic.twitter.com/SBQb3uMT6S — 🌝 (@ntnvrma_) June 29, 2019

Why new jersey

The need for an alternative jersey arose after International Cricket Council issued a guideline before the start of the Word Cup, requiring teams to have two different uniforms for all its televised tournaments except hosts England.

India's blue jersey clashes with England's blue, and therefore Virat Kohli and his team will be seen in orange on June 30 at Edgbaston.

Similarly, India could take the field in orange colours against Afghanistan whose jersey is also predominantly blue. In the rest of the games, India will wear blue as usual.