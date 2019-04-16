Does it behove Rahul to label all Modis as thieves? asks PM Modi

Korba, Apr 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said it does not behove the chief of the grand old party to call "all Modis" thieves.

"Is this the language to speak? We have to throw out such people. Abusive language is the norm. The Sahu community here would have been called Modi in Gujarat. Are they all thieves," Modi said while addressing a rally in Korba.

Targeting the Congress, Modi said naxal influence in the area where BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed by them, had been considerably reduced. "Why did this happen now," he said, referring to the naxal attack which claimed Mandavi's life.

"What kind of politics is this? On one hand, we are working towards the security and development of the country and its tribal and backwards areas. On the other hand, there is a conspiracy to push the state into violence. You need to beware of such people," he said.

Mandavi and four security personnel were killed last Tuesday when their convoy was attacked by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

Modi claimed that the Congress was "hand in glove" with naxals.

"Perpetrators of violence and terror are dancing with joy after Congress manifesto assurances. Will you allow Congress to compromise on your national security," he said.

"The Congress is encouraging naxals in Chhatisgarh," Modi said. Encouragement to naxalism is seen in Congress manifesto which calls for scrapping of sedition law, he said.

"Congress ka haath vikas ke saath ya vinash ke saath," he said. "Does Chhattisgarh want landmine or electricity and water pipeline," he added.

Modi said the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been stopped in Chhattisgarh after the Congress government came to power in the state last year.

Similarly, the state government had stopped sending list of farmers who will be beneficiaries of the PM Kisan yojana, he said.

Modi said on May 23 when "Modi sarkar" will be re-elected, the PM Kisan yojana will be implemented and a host of other schemes for farmers would also be initiated including pension for farmers, farm labourers and small traders.

Modi accused the Congress of doing a PhD in betraying people. "Its neeyat and niti (intention and policy) are not clean. Ek parivar ki gulami (slavery of one family) is the Congress party's identity," he said.

The Congress poll manifesto will give an open license to those who misguide peaceful tribals in forests, Modi said referring to naxals.

The Congress' panja (palm) wants our armed forces to be stripped of their special powers and weaken them, Modi said.