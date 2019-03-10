'Does EC function from BJP office': Opposition questions timing of dates announcement

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 10: On the day Election Commission is expected to announce dates of Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition parties have questioned the timing of the dates announcement and asked if the poll panel runs from the BJP office.

    Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

    Taking to Twitter, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "Is the Election Commission run by the BJP? In 2014, the poll dates were announced on March 5. In five days, PM Modi had concluded his campaign. Today, after his public address in Ghaziabad, the poll panel has decided to announce the dates for this year's elections." He also mocked the poll panel for barring political parties from using photographs of defence personnel.

    BSP supremo Mayawati hit out at PM Modi saying,"With the announcement of much-awaited election dates for Lok Sabha elections, the code of conduct would become operational saving the country from Modi's empty promises and huge expenditures on government programs but the people have to be alert of other gimmicks."

    Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill had also hit out at PM Modi for "not letting the Election Commission announce the poll dates".

    A few days ago, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel had asked if the Election Commission was waiting for the prime minister's "official" travel programs to conclude before announcing poll dates.

    The Election Commission of India is set to announce the Lok Sabha election schedule on Sunday at 5 pm. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will announce the dates at a press conference at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct will immediately come into force.

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 aap congress bjp

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
