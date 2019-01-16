Does BJP have the numbers: To form Karnataka govt, House strength should drop from 224 to 211

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 16: The drama in Karnataka is expected to continue with some MLAs of the Congress threatening to resign. While the JD(S)-Congress coalition suffered a setback after two independent MLAs resigned, all eyes would on the faction led by Goal MLA, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is threatening to quit.

A source informed OneIndia that Jarkiholi is in touch with several MLAs from the Congress and would coax them to resign. He has reached out to at least 12 MLAs over the past couple of days urging them to quit.

For the BJP to be able to form the government, at least 14 from the coalition will need to resign to bring down the 224 House strength. With the two independents resigning, the BJP would now need the resignation of 12 more MLAs.

Also Read | Karnataka: JDS appoints 3 ministers to keep tab on party MLAs

However, the key to the success of any such operation lies with the Speaker of the House, Ramesh Kumar. He is likely to accept the resignations as a result of which the process would be further delayed.

The BJP now has 104 MLAs in the House. With the two independents declaring support, the BJP's number goes up to 106. For the coalition to be troubled at least 13 of its MLAs will have to resign. The Congress and JD(S) will have a majority until the House strength drops to 211.

If 13 Congress MLAs resign, the House strength would drop to 211. The BJP, then with the support of the two independent MLAs will have a simple majority in the House.

Once again all this would depend on the action by the Speaker. The Speaker can keep the resignations pending. Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, it may be recalled had deferred the decision of accepting the resignations of the YSR Congress MPs by at least six months.

Also Read | Karnataka coalition shaky: Two independents withdraw support

With the Speaker being from the Congress, it is only natural that he would take a decision that was similar to the one Mahajan had taken. He could also disqualify the MLAs as was done by K G Bopaiah, who was the Speaker, when B S Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister.