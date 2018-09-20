  • search

Does Ajay Maken want to be shifted to national team as general secretary?

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Is Ajay Maken looking for a new assignment at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as general secretary? Former Union urban development minister in the Manmohan Singh government is at the moment away from the country to get treatment for irreversible and progressive orthopaedic ailment. But he will be back to the country on September 22 to address a rally on September 23 in Mahipalpur against sealing in Delhi.

    Maken was in news for his resignation which was denied from many quarters of the Congress by saying that he was away from the country for treatment. So Maken tweeted on September 20 thanking people of Delhi: "Deeply touched by the outpouring of good wishes and concern about my health. I am suffering from irreversible and progressive orthopedic ailment, which is extremely painful but not life threatening. Seeking 3rd opinion on the exact cause to arrest progression and obliterate pain."

    However, Maken did not say anything about his resignation in his tweet. Delhi Congress in-charge P C Chako denied media reports of Ajay Maken's resignation. Meanwhile, the state president will be the main speakers in the protest against sealing at Mahipalpur which will be the fourth rally in this regard. These rallies are attracting huge crowd for the Congress and entire credit is given to him.

    Youth leaders of the party are making all preparation for the rally however preparation is still continuing. Maken will address this rally after coming back from treatment. The issue of his resignation will also be clear once he returns. The Congress needs a strong state president in Delhi to go for Lok Sabha election.

    But sources in the Congress say, if the Congress wants to go ahead with alliance with Aam Aadmi Party of which Maken is opposed to then resignation of Maken suits the party and he will be moved to the national team as general secretary which is little less hectic than the state president. However, the Congress has been able to play the role of good state president in the past. But sources say that people promoted by him have grown bigger than him and he is confined to president of a half state. So he might be more interested to join the national team.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 20:36 [IST]
