Documents required to get a COVID-19 vaccine: Full list here

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the massive vaccine drive in India against the coronavirus.

During the launch, 3,006 session sites at all states and union territories were connected to the launch programme virtually. On the first day around 100 people will be vaccinated at every session site across the nation. Three crore people are to be vaccinated in the first phase of the programme.

Special preparations have been made for the vaccination in the entire nation. Now that the vaccine has been rolled out everyone has a question as to how they can get the same. The government has asked people to register for the vaccine, but you need to know what papers are needed for this.

The government in its guidelines said that those who are vaccinated should be put under observation for 30 minutes. An online registration has also been arranged for the coronavirus vaccine and for the same you will have to provide some important documents.

Documents that are needed to register for the vaccine:

Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Service Identity Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Passport, Smart Card, Pension Identity Card, Office ID, Bank / Post Office Passbook and Health Insurance Smart Card.

On the basis of one of these papers, a person will be able to register for the vaccination. Along with this, a toll free helpline number 1075 has also been provided by the government for any further assistance.

Is registration for the vaccine mandated:

A registration is required for a person to get vaccinated. To register you will have to go to the centre and show the required documents. In the initial stage of the vaccination, a list of people who are getting the vaccine will be released. Based on this the people will have to get themselves registered.

With regard to the registration, the candidate will receive a message on his or her phone.

Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS Delhi, minutes after Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched the historic vaccine drive earlier today.

Today, a total of 3 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated using the Covaxin and Covishield which received emergency authorisation. The vaccination drive will cover all states and union territories between 9 am and 5 pm, except on those days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.

The first vaccine shot administered at AIIMS, Delhi was in the presence of Dr. Vardhan. AIIMS director, Randeep Guleria was also administered the dose of the vaccine.