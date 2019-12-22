  • search
Trending Ramlila Maidan Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Doctors to visit anti-CAA protest sites to give medical attention to protesters

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 22: A group of doctors are travelling to the sites in Delhi where protests against the amended citizenship act are going on in order to give immediate medical attention to any injured protester.

    Representational Images
    Representational Images

    Ajay Verma, a psychiatrist at AIIMS, said he had seen how the protesters were denied medical attention when they were taken to the Daryaganj Police Station.

    "To ensure that no such instance is repeated, we have arranged for two ambulances which we take to all the protest sites and provide medical attention to anyone who needs it," Verma said.

    He said they are a group of 30 doctors who are working through crowdfunding, trying to provide medical aid to the protestors in Delhi. People have been demanding complete rollback of the amended citizenship act since the controversial bill was passed in Parliament.

    According to the act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.

    The protesters claim that the legislation is "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims.

    AIIMS issues memorandum to doctors, staff, nurses to refrain from holding any anti-CAA protest

    At least 16 people have been killed in violence in Uttar Pradesh alone during anti-CAA protests since Thursday. They also claimed that several protesters were not given timely medical attention in Delhi when they were detained by the police.

    More DOCTOR News

    Read more about:

    doctor protest

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 20:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue