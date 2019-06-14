Doctors to observe nationwide stir today over Kolkata hospital violence

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 14: With the scores of doctors deciding to boycott work for a day to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in Kolkata, many healthcare services at private and government hospitals nationwide are likely to be affected on Friday.

This came after the India Medical Association declared "All India Protest Day" on Friday against the incident and expressed solidarity with the striking doctors.

Earlier on Thursday, striking junior doctors across West Bengal refused to end their protest till their demands on security in government hospitals are met and defied a deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The junior doctors have been on strike since Tuesday in protest against the brutal assault on two colleagues in Nilratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital on Monday night by family members of an octogenarian patient who passed away.

The CM, who holds the health and family welfare portfolio, visited the state-run SSKM hospital around noon on Thursday in the wake of the continuing disruption in medical services and warned junior doctors of action if they did not resume work by 2pm.

Following the warning by Banerjee, emergency services started at SSKM Hospital and Burdwan Medical College. But junior doctors, as a whole, refused to buckle down.

(with PTI inputs)