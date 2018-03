Doctors remove 99 stones from woman’s gallbladder in Karnataka

Doctors in Karnataka have removed 99 stones from the gallbladder of a woman suffering from severe stomach pain. The incident was reported at a district hospital in Tumakuru.

Upon scanning, the doctors found multiple gallbladder stones beside swelling in the anterior abdominal wall (an umbilical hernia).

Senior surgeon of the hospital, Dr Wasim Imran said the woman had multiple complications posing many risks.

"She had incarcerated hernia, gallbladder stones, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cardiac problem. She was running around to get operated but due to her poverty, nobody offered her any support....," he said.

Her husband is a daily wage earner and their poor financial condition stopped her from getting operated in prestigious hospitals in Bengaluru.

The operation yesterday went on for almost two and half hours, which required cutting open her abdomen to remove the gallbladder stones as well as to operate the "incarcerated hernia."

Doctors said three stones were of 12 mm size while others ranged between four mm and five mm.

OneIndia News

