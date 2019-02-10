  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Doctors operate on wrong leg of patient, now she can barely walk

    By
    |

    Keonjhar, Feb 10: In yet another shocking incident of medical negligence, a woman's right leg was allegedly operated instead of the left in Anandpur Sub-divisional hospital in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

    The patient identified as Mitarani Jena of Khabil was admitted to the hospital for treatment following an ailing leg on the left side. But to her horror, the medical staff allegedly operated the wrong leg of the patient.

    Doctors operate on wrong leg of patient, now she can barely walk
    Representational Image

    The woman said that after the patient's condition was inspected, the doctor instructed the medical staff to dress the wound. But when she went

    Also Read | Shocking medical botch up: Baby's head left inside womb during delivery in Ramgarh

    Tension erupted in the hospital premises after locals created a ruckus over the incident. They demanded compensation to the victim, as she could barely walk after undergoing surgeries on both legs.

    Claiming criminal negligence and apathy on part of the hospital authorities, the woman's mother said: "Several tests were conducted before the surgery, and they had even market the leg with a marker. What made them operate on the wrong leg, then?"

    Read more about:

    doctors patient

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue