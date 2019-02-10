Doctors operate on wrong leg of patient, now she can barely walk

Keonjhar, Feb 10: In yet another shocking incident of medical negligence, a woman's right leg was allegedly operated instead of the left in Anandpur Sub-divisional hospital in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The patient identified as Mitarani Jena of Khabil was admitted to the hospital for treatment following an ailing leg on the left side. But to her horror, the medical staff allegedly operated the wrong leg of the patient.

The woman said that after the patient's condition was inspected, the doctor instructed the medical staff to dress the wound. But when she went

Tension erupted in the hospital premises after locals created a ruckus over the incident. They demanded compensation to the victim, as she could barely walk after undergoing surgeries on both legs.

Claiming criminal negligence and apathy on part of the hospital authorities, the woman's mother said: "Several tests were conducted before the surgery, and they had even market the leg with a marker. What made them operate on the wrong leg, then?"