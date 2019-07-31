  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Doctors go on 24-hour nationwide strike against passage of NMC Bill in Lok Sabha

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: Doctors across the country are on a 24-hour medical strike from 6 am on Wednesday against the passage of the National Medical Commission Bill, which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India, saying it is "anti-poor, anti-student and anti-democratic".

    However, emergency, casualty, ICU and other related services will remain unaffected.

    Doctors go on 24-hour nationwide strike against passage of NMC Bill in Lok Sabha
    Representational Image

    The Indian Medical Association, the largest body of doctors and students in the country with around three lakh members, has called for demonstrations and hunger strikes at its local branches and urged medical students to boycott classes and proclaim solidarity with IMA.

    Explained: What is National Medical Commission Bill 2019 and why are doctors opposing it?

    It warned in a statement it will intensify agitation if the government continues to be "indifferent to their concerns".

    Public demonstrations against the Bill will take place across the country. Few doctors are also likely to go on hunger strikes, said the IMA.

    "The Lok Sabha has approved and passed the draconian NMC Bill yesterday. The democratic lower house has dumped healthcare and medical education of this country into darkness by approving the undemocratic National Medical Commission Bill 2019. IMA HQ calls for 24 hours withdrawal of non essential services on Wednesday 31.07.2019 in protest," the association said on its website.

    "The emergency Action Committee reviewed the situation yesterday night. It has been decided to call for 24 hours withdrawal of non essential services across the nation by modern medicine doctors from 6 am on Wednesday, 31.07.2019 till 6 am the next day ie. Thursday, 01.08.2019," it added.

    The medical fraternity is anguished that the health minister, a surgeon, instead of including key recommendations made by the Parliament Standing Committee, replaced many provisions with clauses detrimental to the doctors' community. The fraternity claims the bill will encourage quackery.

    The IMA rejects the bill and its protest will continue, Santanu Sen, national president of IMA, said.

    More DOCTORS STRIKE News

    Read more about:

    doctors strike nationwide strike lok sabha

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue