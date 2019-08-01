  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Doctors extract 526 teeth from seven-year-old boy’s mouth

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Chennai, Aug 01: When you visit the Dentist, all they say is to wash your teeth properly. But what if you can't reach out to 526 teeth? Yes you read it right.

    Dentists in Chennai pulled out more than 500 teeth from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy. He didn't have all 526 teeth in his mouth. Instead, dentists found something else.

    Doctors extract 526 teeth from seven-year-old boy’s mouth
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    On July 11, when the seven-year-old boy P Ravindran, was taken to the Saveetha Dental College and Hospital in Chennai, who was complaining of a swollen growth on his lower jaw. The dentists who X-rayed Ravindran, found a 'bag-like' tumor containing 526 small teeth. It weighed about 200g.

    This photo of a man who coughed-up 6-inch-wide blood clot shaped like lung tree is going viral

    Medical investigation revealed the presence of a large growth containing multiple hard structures within the jaw.

    The boy was suffering from a rare case of 'Compound Composite Odontoma'.

    According to the doctors, this is the first ever case documented in the world in which in an individual has been found to have so many minute teeth.

    The boy's father, named only as Parbhu, said his son's jaw started to swell when he was three.

    In yet another similar case from 2014, 232 teeth were removed from the mouth of a Mumbai teen.

    What is Odontoma?

    An odontoma, also known as an odontome, is a benign tumour linked to tooth development. Specifically, it is a dental hamartoma, meaning that it is composed of normal dental tissue that has grown in an irregular way. It includes both odontogenic hard and soft tissues.

    The average age of people found with an odontoma is 14. The condition is frequently associated with one or more unerupted teeth and is often detected through failure of teeth to erupt at the expected time. Though most cases are found impacted within the jaw there are instances where odontomas have erupted into the oral cavity.

    Treatment usually consists of surgically removing the growth if it may cause any issues.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    dentist teeth chennai viral

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue