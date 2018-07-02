Doctors Day 2018: India’s best medical colleges

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 2: Doctors Day 2018 was observed on July 1. Doctors day is celebrated to honour legendary physician, freedom fighter and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr. Roy was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in February 1961.

    Doctors Day 2018: India’s best medical colleges

    Dr. Roy was instrumental in the formation of Indian Medical Association in 1928 and also in the establishment of Medical Council of India (MCI).

    MCI has constituted the Bidhan Chandra Roy Award in 1976 in the memory of Dr. Roy.
    As per the NIRF India Ranking 2018, AIIMS New Delhi was ranked number one. Here is a list of the top 25 medical colleges in India as per the latest NIRF ranking.

    India's Top 25 Medical Colleges:

    1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi, Delhi,
    2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
    3. Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
    4. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka
    5. King Georges Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
    6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry, Pondicherry
    7. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
    8. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi
    9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
    10. Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai,Tamil Nadu
    11. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
    12. M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru, Karnataka
    13. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
    14. Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, Punjab
    15. University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
    16. Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka
    17. Panjab University, Chandigarh
    18. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra
    19. Siksha O Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
    20. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
    21. IPSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
    22. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
    23. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry, Pondicherry
    24. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar, Tamil Nadu
    25. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum, Karnataka

    Read more about:

    doctors medical colleges

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 7:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue