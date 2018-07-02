Doctors Day 2018: India’s best medical colleges

New Delhi, July 2: Doctors Day 2018 was observed on July 1. Doctors day is celebrated to honour legendary physician, freedom fighter and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr. Roy was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in February 1961.

Dr. Roy was instrumental in the formation of Indian Medical Association in 1928 and also in the establishment of Medical Council of India (MCI).

MCI has constituted the Bidhan Chandra Roy Award in 1976 in the memory of Dr. Roy.

As per the NIRF India Ranking 2018, AIIMS New Delhi was ranked number one. Here is a list of the top 25 medical colleges in India as per the latest NIRF ranking.

India's Top 25 Medical Colleges:

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi, Delhi,

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu

4. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka

5. King Georges Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry, Pondicherry

7. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

8. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi

9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

10. Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai,Tamil Nadu

11. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

12. M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru, Karnataka

13. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

14. Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, Punjab

15. University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi

16. Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Karnataka

17. Panjab University, Chandigarh

18. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra

19. Siksha O Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

20. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

21. IPSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

22. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

23. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry, Pondicherry

24. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar, Tamil Nadu

25. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum, Karnataka

