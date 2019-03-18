Doctoral thesis on PM Modi by Mehul Choksi, Surat-based student

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Surat, Mar 18: A doctoral student from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University has successfully completed his PhD thesis on Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India. The doctorate student bears the same name as Mehul Choksi, the fugitive businessman wanted in India in loan default cases.

Meanwhile, the Surat student who has a masters in political science took up higher studies at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University here and submitted his research thesis on the topic "Leadership under Government - Case Study of Narendra Modi."

For his research Choksi said he formulated a survey and interviewed 450 people including government officials, farmers, students and political leaders posing a set of questions to them regarding the leadership quality of Prime Minister Modi.