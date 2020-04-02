  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Doctor accused of illegal abortion gets bail for medical duty amid coronavirus pandemic

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 02: The Bombay High Court granted temporary bail to a doctor, accused of causing death of a woman after performing an illegal abortion on her, and directed him to serve at a government hospital in Aurangabad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Aurangabad bench of Justice T V Nalawade on Monday was hearing an application filed by Dr Suraj Rana, seeking temporary bail on the grounds that he would serve the needy. Rana was arrested in August 2019 for allegedly performing an illegal abortion despite complications, causing the death of the woman.

    Doctor accused of illegal abortion gets bail for medical duty amid coronavirus pandemic

    The doctor was booked under sections 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage), 201 (destruction of evidence), 203 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. "In view of the circumstances, this court is granting temporary bail to the applicant.

    800 quarantined after Delhi Mohalla clinic doctor tests positive for coronavirus

    The applicant shall approach the Dean of the Aurangabad Government Medical College and Hospital and submit an undertaking that he is ready to discharge services as per the directives of the Dean," the court said. The court granted Rana bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 and directed him to not tamper with the prosecution witnesses in the case. The temporary bail shall continue till April 30, the single bench held.

    More DOCTOR News

    Read more about:

    doctor bail accused coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X