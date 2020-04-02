Doctor accused of illegal abortion gets bail for medical duty amid coronavirus pandemic

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 02: The Bombay High Court granted temporary bail to a doctor, accused of causing death of a woman after performing an illegal abortion on her, and directed him to serve at a government hospital in Aurangabad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aurangabad bench of Justice T V Nalawade on Monday was hearing an application filed by Dr Suraj Rana, seeking temporary bail on the grounds that he would serve the needy. Rana was arrested in August 2019 for allegedly performing an illegal abortion despite complications, causing the death of the woman.

The doctor was booked under sections 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage), 201 (destruction of evidence), 203 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. "In view of the circumstances, this court is granting temporary bail to the applicant.

800 quarantined after Delhi Mohalla clinic doctor tests positive for coronavirus

The applicant shall approach the Dean of the Aurangabad Government Medical College and Hospital and submit an undertaking that he is ready to discharge services as per the directives of the Dean," the court said. The court granted Rana bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 and directed him to not tamper with the prosecution witnesses in the case. The temporary bail shall continue till April 30, the single bench held.