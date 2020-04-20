  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Do you live in a containment zone in Mumbai: Check out the full list here

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 20: Maharashtra has been the state worst hit by the coronavirus. Mumbai has had a tough time in containing the virus and a large number of cases have been reported.

    Do you live in a containment zone in Mumbai: Check out the full listhere
    Containment zones will be under strict movement restrictions

    Out of the 3,651 cases in Maharashtra, 2,509 are from Mumbai alone. There have been 126 deaths and 205 recoveries at the time of writing this copy. The Health Ministry had recently released a list of hotspots across the country. Mumbai falls under a hotlist.

    Entire Pune is a containment zone: Check areas under tight scrutiny

    To contain the spread of the pandemic, Mumbai has drawn up several containment zones across the city. The BMC has identified 438 containment zones in Mumbai and the newly added ones are from the real where a cluster of coronavirus cases have been reported. The zones have been bifurcated ward wise.

    What is a containment zone:

    A containment zone is a specific geographical area where positive cases of COVID-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

    These zones are made to map the local transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.

    Under this some lanes or neighbourhoods as declared as containment zones even if it has one case.

    The MHA in its advisory said that the relaxations post April 20, will however not apply to the containment zones.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai hotspots maharasthra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X