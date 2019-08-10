  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Do you influence a rapidly evolving India? Then don’t miss Talk Temple Dialoguez

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 10: The inaugural event of Talk Temple Dialoguez will held on Sunday, August 11 2019.

    The event would have a host of eminent personalities, who would speak on a range of subjects. The intention is to create an effective way of sharing and curating practical, life changing ideas and principles. The intended audience would be leaders- both current and future, who wish to influence and impact a rapidly evolving India.

    Do you influence a rapidly evolving India? Then don’t miss Talk Temple Dialoguez

    There would be four sessions, which would be moderated Ian Faria, one of India's most respected corporate trainers.

    Talk Temple Dialoguez says that, it believes that leadership is a holistic process of developing the four dimensions of- body, mind, heart and spirit.

    For the launch event, there would be 4 speakers, Vishnu Saraf, the co-founder of Trueweight would speak on the body and particularly how nutrition shapes and builds us from the insider.

    Rovin Pulikken, India site leader at Tektronix would speak on the mind and strategic thinking is required for an ever changing world. Dr. Aloma Lobo would speak on unravelling the inner workings of releationships.

    Do you influence a rapidly evolving India? Then don’t miss Talk Temple Dialoguez

    Bengaluru's police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao would address the final session, where he would speak on the patriotic spirit in the Indian context.

    If you want to be a part of this event, then this is what you should know:

    Date: August 11 2019

    Registration and Breakfast: 8.30 am to 9 am

    Talk Temple Dialoguez: 9.30 am to 1 pm

    Venue: Teri Auditorium, Domlur

    Price: Rs 1,000

    Contact: Kavitha@ 9880630024 or Sandhya@ 9844024707

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    event bengaluru

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue