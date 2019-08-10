Do you influence a rapidly evolving India? Then don’t miss Talk Temple Dialoguez

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The inaugural event of Talk Temple Dialoguez will held on Sunday, August 11 2019.

The event would have a host of eminent personalities, who would speak on a range of subjects. The intention is to create an effective way of sharing and curating practical, life changing ideas and principles. The intended audience would be leaders- both current and future, who wish to influence and impact a rapidly evolving India.

There would be four sessions, which would be moderated Ian Faria, one of India's most respected corporate trainers.

Talk Temple Dialoguez says that, it believes that leadership is a holistic process of developing the four dimensions of- body, mind, heart and spirit.

For the launch event, there would be 4 speakers, Vishnu Saraf, the co-founder of Trueweight would speak on the body and particularly how nutrition shapes and builds us from the insider.

Rovin Pulikken, India site leader at Tektronix would speak on the mind and strategic thinking is required for an ever changing world. Dr. Aloma Lobo would speak on unravelling the inner workings of releationships.

Bengaluru's police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao would address the final session, where he would speak on the patriotic spirit in the Indian context.

If you want to be a part of this event, then this is what you should know:

Date: August 11 2019

Registration and Breakfast: 8.30 am to 9 am

Talk Temple Dialoguez: 9.30 am to 1 pm

Venue: Teri Auditorium, Domlur

Price: Rs 1,000

Contact: Kavitha@ 9880630024 or Sandhya@ 9844024707