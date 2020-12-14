Do you have no shame?: Amarinder Singh questions Arvind Kejriwal's support to farmers' protest

There is nothing for me to resolve: Punjab CM after meeting Amit Shah over farmers' protest

New Delhi, Dec 14: In a recent development, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of observing a fast on Monday as "theatrics". Earlier, Kejriwal announced that he will observe a daylong fast on Monday in response to a call given by the farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

Singh said the Kejriwal government had "backstabbed" the farmers by "shamelessly" notifying one of the farm laws on November 23.

"And now, they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on a fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday," he said in a statement.

"Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests. Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside your city for the past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics," the Congress leader said.

Singh further said that Kejriwal proved time and again that he is no friend of the farmers.

Not only did the Punjab government support the farmers over the last three months of their agitation, it even passed amendment bills in the Assembly to nullify the farm laws, the chief minister pointed out, challenging Kejriwal to cite even one example of any welfare measure initiated by his government for farmers.