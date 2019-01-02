Do you have a New Year’s resolution? If not, here's something for you

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 2: As we have already entered the year 2019, you still have time to make some resolutions. This New Year make some new resolutions and begin your day. Every year we pledged to learn something new, then why not start it from today.

When was the last time you read a book, or a substantial magazine article? Do your daily reading habits center around tweets, Facebook updates, or the directions on your instant oatmeal packet? If you're one of countless people who don't make a habit of reading regularly, you might be missing out.

News is almost the first thing that greets you in the morning. Many people have habits of reading daily newspapers that their days seem incomplete without taking hold of early morning newspapers.

Newspapers carry the news of the world. And if you are a smart phone user why not reading it since it's all handy! Isn't it?

By reading it, you will become updated with current events not only in your nation but news about other countries as well.

News provide news about a country's economic situation, sports, games, entertainment, trade and commerce. People are made aware of the existing condition of politics, culture and economy by reading the news. Those who hunger for news will surely find satisfaction by reading the news as it carries information of various topics.

Fill your resolution list with easy, good-for-you goals. With one tiny lifestyle tweak a day, you'll feel fantastic by month's end and psyched to make 2019 your best year yet.