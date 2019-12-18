Do not support NRC, amended citizenship law not for Indians, says Naveen Patnaik

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the ruling BJD does not support NRC but backed the amended citizenship law, noting that it applies only to foreigners. He also appealed to the people of Odisha to maintain peace and not fall for rumours.

"The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with Indians. It deals only with foreigners. The BJD MPs both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC," Patnaik told reporters before leaving for the national capital.

The chief minister's statement came a day after people protesting the Act took out a peaceful rally in the state capital and urged Patnaik to make the BJD government's stance clear on the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Holding placards like 'CAB is Unconstitutional' and 'STOP CAB', several Muslim organisations from across the state staged demonstration in Bhubaneswar. They were also seen wearing black ribbons on their arms to boycott CAA. The protestors began their rally from Satyanagar Masjid and Kali Mandir and covered 2 km walk shouting slogans against CAB and NRC. They also submitted a memorandum to Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal.

In the memorandum, they appealed to the CM and reminded Naveen Pattnaik of his father Biju Pattnaik's legacy and his secular credentials. The activists reminded Naveen's 2009 statement when he said "My every single Bone is Secular" while addressing the media.

It also reminded Naveen to stick by his stand on not implementing NRC in Odisha as he had assured Muslim leaders who met him at his office.