Do not share your Netflix passwords with others ! Here's why

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 10: If you are someone who shared their Netflix credentials to your friends, non-blood relatives here's something you need to know more. Of course, sharing Netflix credentials would definitely save some money for everyone and build some unbreakable friendships too in the process. Well, it will soon become incredibly risky to share login credentials for web services with friends. A new London-based company Synamedia is looking to crack down on people sharing their Netflix passwords.

A London based company named Synamedia which intends to empower Pay TV operators and video streaming websites is planning to launch an AI-based service to crack down on password sharing.

The service dubbed Credentials Sharing Insights will keep a check on casual password sharing as well as criminal enterprises who want to mint money by reselling Pay TV login credentials. However, the company wants to focus majorly on those who share their passwords with friends, family members, and roommates out of generosity.

Well, how does it works?

Synamedia's Credential Sharing Insights service evaluates users' streaming habits including their physical location and usage pattern to train an AI-based system.

The system would, then, rate the users between 1 and 10 where 1 indicates that the user is likely not sharing the password and 10 represents a user who has a high probability of sharing passwords with someone.

With this data, streaming companies would try to persuade users who are most likely sharing their passwords to purchase subscriptions with additional simultaneous streams.

Companies could also target the offenders by displaying a message that would urge them to pay up or refrain from sharing the passwords.