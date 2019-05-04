  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening News brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PMO monitoring Rafale deal does not tantamount to parallel negotiations: Centre tells SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: The Centre has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the order that gave the government a clean chit in the Rafale case should not be re-looked into or reviewed.

    The Centre also said that the Prime Minister's Office monitoring the Rafale deal does not tantamount to parallel negotiations.

    Do not re-look Rafale verdict based on some stolen documents, Centre to SC

    The order should not be reviewed based on some stolen documents revealing incomplete file noting, the affidavit also said. The Centre said that the all files relating to the procurement of the 36 fully loaded Rafale jets were submitted to the CAG, which after a thorough audit has returned a finding that the price is 2.86 per cent cheaper that the proposed deal during the UPA government.

    The Centre said that the review petitioners led by Prashant Bhushan are relying on subsequent information, which are nothing but unsubstantiated media report and part of internal file noting deliberately projected in a selective manner. This cannot be the basis of the review, the Centre also said.

    Further it said that the once the court has held that the perceptions of individuals cannot be the basis of a fishing and roving inquiry by this Court. There is no basis for a fishing and roving inquiry by the CBI.

    Centre seeks time to file fresh affidavit in Rafale review

    Referring to the internal secret document relies on by Bhushan while filing the review, the Centre said that different opinions and experts expressed during discussions does not reflect the majority view in the discussions.

    The Centre said that the document annexed with the review petition is an internal file noting from the secret file of the Ministry of Defence wherein various views and legal advise rendered by different agencies at different stages of the procurement process have been reflected and recorded.

    It is submitted that these are incomplete file notings containing views expressed by various functionaries at different times and not the final decision of the competent authority of the Union Government, the Centre also said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAFALE News

    Read more about:

    rafale supreme court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue