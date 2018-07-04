  • search

Do not play with our orders, SC tells Rajinikanth’s wife

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 4: Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth was pulled up by the Supreme Court after she defied its order to pay up Rs 6.2 crore to Ad Bureau within 12 weeks.

    Do not play with our orders, SC tells Rajinikanth’s wife

    Latha, who is director of the Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd., had taken Rs 14.90 crore loan from Bengaluru-based Ad-Bureau Advertising to finish post-production work of 2014 Rajinikanth-Deepika Padukone starrer film "Kochadaiiyaan.

    "We do not like people playing around with court's order. The long and short of it is that you (Latha) have not paid and the law will take its own course. We will pass the order," the court observed.

    The court, posting the matter for further hearing on July 10, said, "We had kept the matter pending (on February 20) because you had said that you will pay the amount."

    The plea was filed by the advertising company after the Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings against Latha Rajinikanth. The amount was taken to make "Kochadaiiyaan", directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Soundrya starring Deepika Padukone and Rajini in lead roles.

    Read more about:

    supreme court order new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 5:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue