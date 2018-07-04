Do not play with our orders, SC tells Rajinikanth’s wife

New Delhi, July 4: Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth was pulled up by the Supreme Court after she defied its order to pay up Rs 6.2 crore to Ad Bureau within 12 weeks.

Latha, who is director of the Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd., had taken Rs 14.90 crore loan from Bengaluru-based Ad-Bureau Advertising to finish post-production work of 2014 Rajinikanth-Deepika Padukone starrer film "Kochadaiiyaan.

"We do not like people playing around with court's order. The long and short of it is that you (Latha) have not paid and the law will take its own course. We will pass the order," the court observed.

The court, posting the matter for further hearing on July 10, said, "We had kept the matter pending (on February 20) because you had said that you will pay the amount."

The plea was filed by the advertising company after the Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings against Latha Rajinikanth. The amount was taken to make "Kochadaiiyaan", directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Soundrya starring Deepika Padukone and Rajini in lead roles.

