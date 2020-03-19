  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Do not believe rumours that PM Modi will announce a lock down today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: There are rumours abuzz that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce a lockdown that would be ordered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation at 8 pm today.

    This is being widely circulated on the social media and has led to panic. Multiple sources that we spoke with have said that there is no such decision on the cards. In fact, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar too took to Twitter to state that there is no need to panic

    Do not believe rumours that PM Modi will announce a lock down today

    He said that some media outlets have been speculating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a lock down in his address. This information is incorrect. It will also create unnecessary panic in the minds of people, which is the last thing we need in times like this.

    Coronavirus: Work from home, staggered working hours for central govt employees

    On Thursday, the Prime Minister held several rounds of discussions with several experts on the spread of the coronavirus. The next 15 days are crucial in India's battle against COVID-19.

    A tweet by the PMO said, "PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it."

    "Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities," the PM said in another tweet.

    More RUMOURS News

    Read more about:

    rumours narendra modi announce coronavirus social media twitter

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X