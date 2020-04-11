Do not believe rumours, Bengaluru is not being sealed

  • search
    Bengaluru, Apr 11: The news of areas being sealed in Bengaluru created absolute panic. Several people rushed to stores and indulged in panic buying of essentials.

    The panic was created by some television channels stating that all areas in the city would be sealed. This information was broadcast after the two wards in Bapuji Nagar and Padarayanapura were sealed after fresh cases were reported.

    Fake News Buster

    The panic was furthered after people saw that their areas had been barricaded by the police. Many assumed that the area was being sealed. BBMP Commissioner, B H Anil kumar has clarified today that that there are no plans to seal down any other area in Bengaluru, Please do not heed to rumours. The police are strictly enforcing the lockdown by barricading roads in Kodigehalli, Vidyaranyapura, Hormavu and other parts of the city.

    This is being done to stop citizens from moving around in vehicles.

    On Friday city police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao too clarified that there was no seal down in the city. He said that these were just rumours. He however added that the police would strictly enforce the lockdown. He also warned the morning walkers and asked them to stay indoors. He said that if morning walkers are found, they would be taken back home by the police.

    Meanwhile the police continued to seize vehicles. Nearly 23,000 vehicles have been seized by the police for violating the lockdown. The police have told the owners of the vehicles to go to court, pay the fine and have their vehicles released.

    Saturday, April 11, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
