  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Do narco test of police constables, stream it live: AAP's bizarre demand on Delhi violence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: As the death toll in Delhi violence rose to 24, one of the prominent AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded to put all station house officers of riot hit area on Narcoanalisys Test.

    Taking to Twitter, Greater Kailash AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote,''Put SHO s of Riot Hit area on Narcoanalisys Test, stream it live on News Channels.''

    Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj
    Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

    Earlier, AAP councillor Tahir Hussain had denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 27th, 2020

      Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. His family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      death toll narco test communal violence aap new delhi

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 14:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X